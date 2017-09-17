Sean Smith out for Raiders, Christian Hackenberg inactive for Jets

Getty Images

The Raiders will have first-round pick Gareon Conley in the lineup this week and they’ll need him to bolster a cornerback corps that’s missing Sean Smith.

Smith was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report due to a neck injury and the team decided he’s not ready to go against the Jets on Sunday. Conley missed the summer with a shin injury, but has practiced for the last couple of weeks.

Safety Keith McGill and fullback Jamize Olawale were also ruled out after being listed as questionable for Oakland. Tackle David Sharpe, defensive tackle Darius Latham, tackle Jylan Ware and quarterback Connor Cook are also inactive for the Raiders.

Cook is joined on the inactive list by another member of the 2016 quarterback draft class. Christian Hackenberg is back to No. 3 on the depth chart with Bryce Petty active this week. Hackenberg was active, but did not play in the Week One loss to the Bills.

Wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is active for the first time since rejoining the Jets. Cornerback Derrick Jones, safety Rontez Miles, linebacker Bruce Carter, tight end Jordan Leggett, tight end Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison are also inactive.