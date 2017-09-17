Steelers ride defense to a 2-0 start

Getty Images

The Steelers offense didn’t catch fire in the season opener against the Browns and it never totally combusted against the Vikings this Sunday either, but Pittsburgh is still 2-0.

The Steelers held the Vikings to 14 first downs and 237 total yards in a 26-9 win at Heinz Field. The Steelers also held the Browns to 237 total yards in their opening victory and the unit slammed the door after the Vikings closed within eight points on a C.J. Ham touchdown in the third quarter. They would gain 64 more yards, punt twice and turn the ball over from that point while three Chris Boswell field goals provided the final margin of victory.

Ben Roethlisberger threw an early touchdown to Martavis Bryant, who later added a 51-yard gain to show he’s still got a knack for big plays, and another to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster on the way to finishing 23-of-35 for 243 yards. He took several deep shots in the first half, a couple of which resulted in pass interference penalties that set up the scores, but things never quite clicked outside of Bryant’s big gain.

Le'Veon Bell had 27 carries for 87 yards and caught four passes for four yards, which is a tick up from the first week of the season. It may not be a big enough tick for an end to questions about any impact that his summer absence may be having on his game, but those are easier to deal with at 2-0.

The Vikings played without Sam Bradford and Case Keenum didn’t do anything different than his days as a starter with the Rams. He’s good enough to move a team here and there, but the Vikings never threatened the Steelers down the field while he was under center. The coming days should bring more of an idea about what Bradford is facing with his knee injury and the answer to that question will be a major one for the team’s prospects this season.

Ill-timed penalties on defense and special teams didn’t help the cause, but the Vikings offense was unlikely to give them much of a chance on Sunday. Keenum had something to do with that as did a Steelers defense that’s started the season well.