Stephon Tuitt out for Steelers

The Vikings won’t have quarterback Sam Bradford in the lineup on Sunday and Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt won’t be chasing his replacement Case Keenum.

Tuitt injured his biceps in the season opener and initial reports raised the possibility that he’d miss the entire season, but that outlook changed after further tests early in the week. It just didn’t change enough for him to get the green light on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the door was open for Tuitt to play against the Vikings, but he was listed as questionable and the Steelers included him on their inactive list for the game. Tyson Alualu and L.T. Walton will see more time with Tuitt out of the picture.

The Steelers get linebacker Bud Dupree back after he missed last week with a shoulder injury. The Vikings’ defense will be at full strength as linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are both in the lineup after being listed as questionable on Friday.