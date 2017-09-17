Su’a Cravens expected back in Washington this week

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Washington safety Su'a Cravens left the team and indicated he was planning to retire. Now he’s planning to return.

Cravens is expected back with the team on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

However, Cravens has not said publicly that he wants to play, and reportedly still has an unspecified health issue, so it’s unclear whether Cravens will actually be back on the field any time soon — or at all.

The 22-year-old Cravens went to the USC game Saturday night and saw his alma mater beat Texas. Cravens talked to Washington Senior V.P. of Player Personnel Doug Williams, who was also at the game.

Washington coach Jay Gruden has said the team would welcome Cravens back, and quarterback Kirk Cousins has said the players would welcome him back into their locker room. That may happen in just a couple of days.