Sunday morning one-liners

Bills RB Mike Tolbert will see some familiar faces on Sunday.

Sunday will answer the question if the Dolphins are ready after a longer than expected wait for their first game.

WR Phillip Dorsett has been learning the Patriots offense on the fly.

Sunday’s trip to Oakland will reunite Jets WR ArDarius Stewart with college teammate Amari Cooper.

RB Buck Allen is back in the Ravens’ backfield plans.

The Bengals haven’t been faring much better in the stands than they have on the field.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer gets his first look at the Ravens defense on Sunday.

Can Steelers LB T.J. Watt repeat the success he had in the opener?

DL D.J. Reader had a better outing for the Texans this week.

The Colts could use some big plays in the run game.

The Jaguars have followed a similar path to building their team as the Titans.

The Titans are watching out for “energy vampires.”

Run defense will be crucial for the Broncos on Sunday.

Sunday brings the first look at the Chiefs defense without S Eric Berry.

The Raiders hope for more of the same from their defense.

Chargers LB Chris McCain faces his former team on Sunday.

P Chris Jones is coming off a strong opener for the Cowboys.

LB B.J. Goodson popped up on the Giants injury report.

The Eagles will need a strong day on defense in Kansas City.

Redskins LB Chris Carter will be playing close to home on Sunday.

Rookie RB Tarik Cohen will try to build on a strong Bears debut.

Another look at Lions WR Kenny Golladay‘s debut.

Said Packers coach Mike McCarthy, “Conservativeness is the easy path if you’re trying to keep the criticism down. I don’t think you can win championships being conservative.”

Vikings WR Adam Thielen‘s big opener raised his profile.

Will the Falcons get WR Julio Jones the ball more often this week?

The Panthers hope to show former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott a few new tricks this week.

The Saints have three graduates of Glenville High School in Ohio on their roster.

Robert McClain will be the nickel corner for the Buccaneers.

Said Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu, “Sometimes it’s just about containing the run or containing the pass, rather than losing technique to get a sack, or me undercutting the ball to get an interception. We’ve got to understand that we’ve got a good group back there and we’ve got to trust each other.”

Assessing Rams RB Todd Gurley‘s chances of bouncing back from last season.

Another player acquired by former G.M. Trent Baalke has been let go by the 49ers.

Will TE Jimmy Graham live up to the expectations he brought with him to the Seahawks?