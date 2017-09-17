Teams have reached out to Saints about Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

Could the consistently-overmatched Saints defense be losing one of its former first-round picks? Maybe.

On Saturday, Jason La Canfora of CBS reported that the Saints are engaged in talks with multiple teams regarding a possible trade of safety Kenny Vaccaro. The 2013 first rounder currently is in his option year, with a salary of $5.676 million.

A source with knowledge of the situation says that the Saints haven’t initiated the discussions and aren’t shopping him. Instead, other teams are calling — and the Saints are listening.

The Saints also have Chris Banjo, Rafael Bush, Vonn Bell, and second-round rookie Marcus Williams at safety.

The question becomes whether the Saints want immediate value for Vaccaro, who was fined $24,309 for an illegal hit to the head of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs and who could be a key part of any effort to use man coverage against New England’s tight ends on Sunday, or draft picks. Obviously, draft picks won’t do anything to help a team with a still-struggling defense vault to playoff contention in 2017.