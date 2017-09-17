Terrance Williams active for Cowboys

Getty Images

Receiver Terrance Williams will play for the Cowboys today.

Williams injured his left ankle on the first play of the opener against the Giants. He returned and caught six passes for 68 yards.

The Cowboys listed him as questionable on their injury report. They had already ruled out cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who had surgery on his left hand Monday but expects to return for next week’s game.

Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis also is active for the Cowboys and will make his NFL debut. Lewis missed last week’s opener with a hamstring injury.

The team’s healthy scratches were: quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Darren McFadden, guard Jonathan Cooper, cornerback Bene Benwikere and linebacker Jayrone Elliott. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) won’t play for a few weeks.

The Broncos inactives are: quarterback Paxton Lynch, running back Devontae Booker, cornerback Brendan Langley, defensive linemen Zach Kerr and Ahtyba Rubin, guard Billy Turner and receiver Jordan Taylor.