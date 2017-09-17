The next move in Cincinnati could be the quarterback

Getty Images

After playing two games only four days apart and scoring a grand total of no touchdowns in 120 minutes of football at home and putting coach Marvin Lewis in the throes of a “near mutiny,” the Bengals changed offensive coordinators. Next, they could be changing quarterbacks.

The team insists that quarterback Andy Dalton is safe. But the feeling within the locker room, we’re told, is that the leash isn’t quite so long, and that if the struggles continue under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, the next one to go could be Dalton.

This means that A.J. McCarron would take over, if Dalton is indeed benched. But there’s a feeling among some of the players that the Bengals should go off the board and consider bringing in Colin Kaepernick.

Yes, Colin Kaepernick. Though there’s no indication that the team would consider making such a move, zero touchdowns and nine points in two full games can cause a team to start turning over stones in search of answer.

And Kaepernick is sitting there in plain sight.