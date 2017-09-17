Titans make a statement in the AFC South with blowout over Jacksonville

AP

The AFC South looks like a thoroughly mediocre division. But the Titans made a statement today that they’re the division’s best team.

The Titans went to Jacksonville and put a beating on the Jaguars, whipping them 37-16.

Although the Titans deserve plenty of credit, the real story of the game was Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who is just plain awful. Bortles threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was off the mark all day, and it raises serious questions about what the Jaguars were thinking going into the season with Bortles as their starting quarterback.

Titans running back Derrick Henry had an excellent game, and he seems to be emerging ahead of DeMarco Murray as the Titans top running option. With Henry running the ball and Marcus Mariota throwing it, the Titans have to feel like the future of their offense is bright.

The Jaguars’ future on offense is dim. Bortles isn’t the answer.