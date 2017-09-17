Tom Brady says Colin Kaepernick is qualified to be in the NFL

September 17, 2017
Aaron Rodgers has vouched for Colin Kaepernick. Tom Brady now has, too.

Appearing on the CBS Sunday morning news show, Brady expressed his opinions regarding whether Kaepernick will get another chance in the NFL.

“I sure hope so,” Brady said. “I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played. He was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He’s accomplished a lot in the pros as a player and he’s certainly qualified. I hope he gets a shot.”

It’s becoming harder and harder to imagine it happening this year. Short of a season-ending injury to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, any other actual or perceived need at the quarterback position likely will result in a “next man up” approach, which means that Kaepernick will continue to be the odd man out.

  1. I wonder what Brady would say if Belicheck announced he was cutting Garrapolo and signing Kaep as backup to Brady? Or, ask him how he feels Kaep would do in the Pats offense?

  2. The good thing about the endless Kaepernick articles is that the owners can look at the comments and know that from a business and PR perspective, signing him would be suicide.

  4. If only he hadn’t walked away from his contract and alienated half of America. Poor guy.

    I’m actually rooting for him to get a job, but only because we won’t have to see any more stories like this.

  5. He’s also qualified to work at Burger King, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and at a local elderly home wiping backsides.

  7. willycents says:
    September 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm
    I wonder what Brady would say if Belicheck announced he was cutting Garrapolo and signing Kaep as backup to Brady? Or, ask him how he feels Kaep would do in the Pats offense?
    ___________________________________________________________________

    Keep dreaming. Kap is nowhere as talented as Jimmy G. He may have been at one small slice of time, but those days are long gone as he has backslid mentally. I will say that Kap is more talented than Garrapolo when it comes to making poor choices in life – he’s a Social Justice Warrior’s dream.

  8. So a guy who posted a 4:1 TD/INT ratio on a horrible team with no protection and no WRs who could create separation and a coaching staff who had no idea how to manage an NFL offense isn’t good enough to start in a league where Blake Bortles, Brian Hoyer, Scott Tolzien and Case Keenum have already started this year.

    Yeah, sure. Keep on telling yourselves that.

  10. Why do people keep repeating the falsehood that he “walked away from his contract?” This is the NFL. The message given to him was opt out or get cut. Either way he wasn’t coming back and was getting $0 from the 49ers.

  11. And yeah, alienate half the country. The same half that voted a supremacist apologist into office. The same half who thinks their own fellow countrymen are their enemies and thinks blindly shouting “military! murica!” while millions are oppressed equates to being a patriot.

    If only people like this stood up for their fellow citizens the same way they blindly defend their predetermined biases and political party allegiance.

    But yeah, keep on fighting for your freedumb. Way to be.

  12. Would be great to see Kap and Brady in the film room together. “Hey Kap, where you going? We still have a few hours of film to review.” “Sorry Tom, helping some high school football players protest against the flag. Take some notes for me though!”

  13. collectordude – a perfect illustration of the arrogance people display in order to validate their own biases to themselves. As if you understand more about the nuances of playing quarterback in the NFL better than Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers lol “the opinions of two of the greatest in the game don’t mean anything, because i’ve already made up my mind and know everything!”

    Alright. Sure. Some real intelligent people making such well substantiated points in here……

  14. Kaepernick also has a Business degree from UNLV, but nobody seems to be worried about him not landing a job in the civilian sector.

  15. Halfcentaur “Some real intelligent people making such well substantiated points in here” – says the idiot who went on a moronic political rant two posts earlier. One which made no sense and had all the markings of a snowflake pounding away angrily at a keyboard in his parents basement.

