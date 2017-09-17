Tom Brady says Colin Kaepernick is qualified to be in the NFL

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has vouched for Colin Kaepernick. Tom Brady now has, too.

Appearing on the CBS Sunday morning news show, Brady expressed his opinions regarding whether Kaepernick will get another chance in the NFL.

“I sure hope so,” Brady said. “I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played. He was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He’s accomplished a lot in the pros as a player and he’s certainly qualified. I hope he gets a shot.”

It’s becoming harder and harder to imagine it happening this year. Short of a season-ending injury to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, any other actual or perceived need at the quarterback position likely will result in a “next man up” approach, which means that Kaepernick will continue to be the odd man out.