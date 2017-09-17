Tom Brady sets record for three TD, no INT games

Getty Images

As expected, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rebounded from an embarrassing performance with a stellar one. It was stellar enough to set a record for stellar performances.

According to the NFL, Brady’s three-touchdown, no-interception performance gave him 52 for his career, a new record. He’d previously been tied with Peyton Manning.

Brady completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9 percent) for 447 yards in the game, a nice rebound from last week’s 16-for-36, which gave him the worst completing percentage of the weekend.

Most importantly, the Patriots avoided dropping to 0-2 for the first time since 2001, the last year Brady didn’t enter the season as the team’s starting quarterback.