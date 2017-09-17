Travis Kelce gets taunting penalty

Getty Images

Another week, another taunting penalty for Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs tight end drew a flag for taunting after Kareem Hunt‘s 53-yard touchdown run gave Kansas City a 13-10 lead in the third quarter. Kelce got an earful from Chiefs coach Andy Reid as he arrived at the sideline.

Cairo Santos was forced to kickoff from the 20 after Kelce’s penalty, and the Eagles started at their own 34.

Kelce was penalized for taunting last week after he shoved the ball in Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy‘s groin. The league fined him $12,154.