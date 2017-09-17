Yes, Jerry Jones is slowing down the Goodell contract extension

Getty Images

There’s news on Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension. But it’s not really news.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has impeded the process of finalizing Goodell’s new deal, which would extend his stay through 2024.

“If it weren’t for Jerry’s involvement, Goodell’s extension could be done,” Schefter said. Both Schefter and Chris Mortensen made a big deal about the fact that Jones has made himself into an unofficial member of the Compensation Committee.

Here’s what PFT reported more than two weeks ago on this very subject: “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jones has made himself into, essentially, an ad hoc member of the Compensation Committee. Though not one of the three owners who officially joined the three existing owners in May for the purposes of negotiating Commissioner Roger Goodell’s extension, committee chairman Arthur Blank has allowed Jones to have a role and a voice in the process of hammering out Goodell’s proposed new deal. . . . It’s possible Blank regrets it. Per the source, Jones has been very aggressive about the matter, a concern that traces back to the owners-only meeting in March, during which Jones raised before his peers a variety of issues regarding the way the league does business.”

As PFT reported back in March, Jones argued in an owners-only meeting that more owners should be involved in negotiating the contract with the Commissioner, and that (essentially) the Commissioner makes too much.

The only real news coming out of the ESPN discussion is that a conference call of the Compensation Committee will happen on Wednesday. The major talking points really aren’t news — but at least this week it’s not year-old news about the Drew Brees contract.