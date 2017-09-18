Aaron Donald not happy with play in 2017 debut

AP

The Rams turned in a strong defensive outing in their season-opening victory over the Colts and they got defensive tackle Aaron Donald back in the lineup for Week Two, but they weren’t able to match their play from the first Sunday of the season.

The Redskins had a pedestrian afternoon throwing the ball, but they ran for 229 yards on 39 carries on their way to a 27-20 victory in Los Angeles. Donald had two tackles in his first game back after holding out this summer and said after the game that he “didn’t like how I played today,” particularly when it came to winning one-on-one battles with blockers.

“I need to win those, that’s what they put me out there for,” Donald said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Just got to knock off the cobwebs and go out there and play a lot better.”

Donald said he didn’t feel fatigued despite having just three practices to get ready for Sunday’s game and that the switch in defensive schemes from last year also wasn’t part of the reason why he fell short of his expectations. Donald put it all on himself and said he expects to “be good” when the Rams return to action against the 49ers on Thursday night.