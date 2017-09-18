At 40, Tom Brady is not acting his age

When Patriots quarterback Tom Brady put up 447 passing yards yesterday against the Saints, it represented a new all-time high, the most yards ever for a quarterback 40 or older. And that will almost certainly not be the only age-specific record Brady breaks.

Brady is currently leading the league in passing yards, and if he leads the league for the entire season he’ll be the oldest player ever to do so, eclipsing Fran Tarkenton, who led the league in 1978 at the age of 38.

And with 714 yards this year, Brady is on pace for a whopping 5,712 yards on the season. Obviously, he’s unlikely to keep that pace up for 16 games, seeing as no player in NFL history has ever even had 5,500 passing yards in a season, but if Brady keeps up to anything even close to that pace he’ll easily break the record for a 40-year-old quarterback. Brett Favre had 4,202 yards in 2009 at age 40, and no other 40-year-old quarterback has ever topped 4,000 yards in a season.

Brady will get old eventually, because everyone does. But while 40 is typically ancient by NFL player standards, Brady is not acting his age.

  3. Member last week when everyone started the “he’s done” stuff for the millionth time in the last 5 years?

    I member.

    Gonna be hilarious when one of these “he’s done” people say it for the 20th time and they pat themselves on the back for being right when he actually is done.

    =)

  7. From most accounts the Saints defense has been bolstered in the off-season, and is supposed to be much improved over last year.

    If that is true they must have been truly horrible last year.

  9. James Harrison get “randomly” tested 5 times in one year for PEDs, passes every time.
    40 year old Tom Brady plays like he’s still 25, I wonder how many times he’s been “randomly” tested. Not saying he’s using, I hope that he’s not.
    Just would like to think the “random” testing was actually fair to all.

  11. Brady also corrected 2 incorrect calls made on the field by the officials. I can totally understand how that must have cheesed off the home crowd. Replay showed Brady was correct both times.

    I have to say that Tony Romo has great TV personality. First time in a long time I feel that I can say that a commentator added to the game experience. Bravo Tony. Keep it up.

  12. There is a great YouTube video of Brady walking back to the team bus after SB LI. Just six minutes of hallways filled with stunned bystanders muttering “great game, sir.” At this point you either get it or you never will.

    Brady will get old eventually, because everyone does.”

    In reality you’re correct. However, in a football context, I don’t think Brady will let that happen. He doesn’t want his legacy tarnished by a season where he’s non competitive. He’d retire on his own terms first.
  15. Even against KC there were times in the game where Brady looked like he couldn’t be stopped. Once they get it really rolling it could be really hard to stop them. Defense played ok. Stopped the run… limited the big plays. Allowed too many yards and points, but much of that was in garbage time, which was most of the game.

  16. “father time”

    We just kept hearing and reading about it, for this wishful thinking delusional line of thought by trolls.

    We just kept hearing about it. Where is it?

  17. That miserable Brady. Ruining the hopes of all the small minded haters out there who are sure he “is done for good” after each occasional Patriot loss, and often after each win.

  18. factschecker says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:45 am
    Well, when you’re so used to Goodell telling refs to try to cheat the Pats during games like that, you’re accustomed to being incredulous, while on-guard, ready for shenanigans ordered by Goodell from 345 Park Ave.

    Ratings aren’t plunging by accident. Fans have had enough.

  19. The only real question regarding this year is when will he run out of guys to throw to? The fact the Pats had three WR’s on the active roster only means those guys will take even more hits raising the likelihood they don’t last long.

  20. factschecker says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:45 am
    Romo was absolutely awful, as suspected. I felt like every time he opened his dumb yap, I was watching a postgame interview of his with that dopey face of his.

  21. terripet says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:33 am
    Wait till he plays real defenses like Denver be a different story. The Saints will give up 600 points this year they are horrible.

    Actually… I can’t wait. That’s why we watch the sport, to see great teams playing against each other.

  25. terripet says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:33 am
    Wait till he plays real defenses like Denver be a different story. The Saints will give up 600 points this year they are horrible

    Just imagine what Brady and the Pats would do to the Colts. He might hang 70 on them. Moreover, just imagine the Colts having to play the Broncos. They might end up with negative points.

  26. piscataquis007 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:42 am
    James Harrison get “randomly” tested 5 times in one year for PEDs, passes every time.
    40 year old Tom Brady plays like he’s still 25, I wonder how many times he’s been “randomly” tested. Not saying he’s using, I hope that he’s not.
    Just would like to think the “random” testing was actually fair to all.

    Why would you assume he hasn’t been tested? Harrison likes to talk about it. Most players just deal with it and you never hear about it.

  27. This will be an interesting year. If Brady does play great and wins another super bowl….do they re-sign him or say thanks and go with Jimmy G?

    Most likely they will have to pick one QB after this year.

    It could be amazing or it could be an ugly divorce.

    Who knows? Brady and Coach Belichick could both come to the Jets in 2018! they should have an opening for a QB and head coach!

  28. tylawspick6 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:06 am
    factschecker says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:45 am
    I thought he did a nice job. What specifically did you not like about the content of his analysis?

  29. raiderej says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:12 am
    By week 9 you’ll not only see his age, you’ll see the beginning of the end of his career.

    It’s already boring without Peyton in the league. Don’t rush Brady out too.

  30. He is amazing…after all is said & done, he is the G.O.A.T…..

    –Broncos Fan

    Agreed, I appreciate Tom Brady a ton, especially considering the dearth of great quarterback play nowadays. That being said – that Denver Defense aint New Orleans that is for dang sure. A defense in an offense driven league that will hit and intimidate you. Not sure they can beat NE but they will sure as hell put some bruises on those little receivers and on Tom himself when all is said and done

  31. In reality, they have played more football than anyone else as Brady gets them to the AFC Championship seemingly every year and the wear and tear is showing. The defence is now paper thin and guys like Hightower are playing out of position and leading to injury. 6 of Brady’s top 7 offensive players Edelman, Mitchell, Amendola, Gronk, Hogan, Burkhead and Dorsett are out with injury in only week 2 leaving only Cooks and the backs. The end will come and Brady will probably get the blame but its a team game and you are only as good as the guys catching the ball. Go out swinging what else can you do? GO PATS

  32. “By week 9 you’ll not only see his age, you’ll see the beginning of the end of his career.”

    You’ve been saying this for five years. It’s like saying “someday you’re going to die”. Eventually you’ll be right, but you’ll still have looked like a fool the dozens of times you made the same prediction and were flat out wrong. =)

  35. Just imagine if the Pats didn’t lose Edelman, Mitchell,and now Amendola, maybe Gronk too. Some people say that Rodgers and Matt Ryan are better than he is. Those two are gunslingers, Brady is more like an assassin. At his age, he is an anomaly. Let’s just all enjoy greatness. We already lost Peyton. Remember the excitement of Brady-Manning games and the hoopla accompanying them? Gone.

  36. ajsjr40 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:02 am
    The only real question regarding this year is when will he run out of guys to throw to? The fact the Pats had three WR’s on the active roster only means those guys will take even more hits raising the likelihood they don’t last long.

    When I saw this article I figured it was just something to tweak the trolls so they would fire up their clickers. I’m pleased that most, even some obvious haters, are still showing respect for what they see happening. Its ok to be a hater but dont be more a hater than one is a lover of this great game.

    And all that said I agree with this posters comment. I love the team they built and am rooting hard. But I cant lie and say this injury train isnt starting to feel like 2015. It would still take about 3-4 more weeks at this pace to be like two years ago, but so far we are three weeks in a row with multiple significant guys getting banged up so its been enough to make me uncomfortable. I have no doubt this will be a good team for the duration of the year. But I worry that depletion will make them just deep into the playoffs good and not win a superbowl good.(like 2015)
    I hate the trend.

  39. Let’s be realistic here, it was the Saints D he just played. Great QB no doubt about it and even at his age but this still was against a D that most of us commenting could of completed some passes!

  41. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:55 am
    Sam Bradford looked like a pro bowl QB against the Saints defense. Calm down Pats homers.

    ——————–
    Sam Bradford if healthy and playing behind a stron oline has pro bowl potential. Take heart Vikings fans.

  43. Oh please. The first one was a pick, but the second one Brady knew they had 12 men on the field. It was why they went with such a quick snap without even having a play called. He just threw the ball away so they could take the penalty and automatic 1st down

