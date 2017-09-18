Bills are sticking with quarterback Tyrod Taylor

AP

The Bills weren’t very good offensively yesterday, but they were also playing one of the league’s better defenses.

So they’re not making any changes.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he wasn’t replacing quarterback Tyrod Taylor despite yesterday’s dismal outing against the Panthers.

“We have to stay with the plan,” McDermott said.

There had been some conversation about Nathan Peterman during the preseason (when Taylor was in the concussion protocol), but it’s hard to imagine how putting him in against the Panthers would have helped. And Joe Webb‘s new enough that he’s not a viable option (I mean, they’re not the Colts).

Taylor was 17-of-25 for 125 yards against the Panthers, and ran for another 55 yards. But their limited receiving options would make it hard for anyone to have much success throwing the ball at the moment.