Bobby Hart leaves with ankle injury, will not return

Giants right tackle Bobby Hart was a full participate in Saturday’s practice, so they expected him to play against the Lions. He started but re-injured his ankle on the team’s first offensive series.

The Giants announced he will not return.

Justin Pugh moved to right tackle and Brett Jones entered the game at left guard. The Giants worked with that offensive line combination in practice this week, with Pugh out of practice Thursday and limited Friday.

Hart played all 57 offensive snaps against the Cowboys last week.