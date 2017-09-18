Chargers may look to upgrade from Younghoe Koo

AP

One of the best stories of the NFL preseason might not last long into the regular season.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn did not dismiss the possibility of bringing in competition for struggling kicker Younghoe Koo.

“Well, we’re always looking to improve in that area. Always,” Lynn said after their 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Koo missed a 44-yarder which would have won the game, one of two misses on the day. He also had a potential game-tying field goal blocked last week against the Broncos.

He’s 1-for-4 on field goals this season.

“He didn’t kick well today,” Lynn said. “He missed two field goals. Last week it wasn’t his issue. I thought he kicked fine last week, even though he got a kick blocked. But he didn’t kick well today, so we’ll see. We’ll see how he responds.”

Koo replaced incumbent Josh Lambo during their training camp competition, capping his incredible rise. He moved to the United States from South Korea when he was in sixth grade, and didn’t speak English or know anything about fotball. He went onto play at Georgia Southern.