Colts name Robert Mathis pass rush consultant

Robert Mathis has been working with Colts players this offseason, and today, the team formalized the arrangement.

The retired pass-rusher was named pass rush consultant/player development, which probably understates what he has to offer to young players.

“I think it’s good therapy because you kind of wean yourself off the game,” Mathis said, via the team’s official website. “It’s really helping me. I just love the atmosphere. I love the locker room aspect, the team aspect. Just being around and giving my knowledge to the younger guys, I think everyone wins.”

Of course, the Colts ought to consider signing him to play, as they could use all the help they can get. He retired this offseason with 123 sacks, which is 17th on the all-time list. And the current coaching staff likes having him around.

“He can show them, but he can also communicate to them: here’s the footwork, here’s the hands, here’s how to set the offensive lineman up and all those kinds of things,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “He’s really good at relationships. He’s got a great demeanor about him. He’s got a great sense of calm to him. He always stays pretty steady and pretty measured, so I think he’d be an outstanding coach.”

Of course, the Colts could be looking for one of those sooner rather than later, as well.