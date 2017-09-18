Colts rule out Andrew Luck for Week Three

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT
AP

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss his third straight game this week.

The Colts announced that Luck has been ruled out for their Sunday afternoon home game against the Browns. Luck has yet to play or practice with the team this year after having right shoulder surgery in January.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, he does not know at this point if Luck will practice this week. If he doesn’t, the Colts will almost certainly be making the same announcement about Luck playing in Week Four.

The Colts activated Luck from the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players in a move that left him eligible to play and practice in the first six weeks of the season. The Browns game marks the halfway point of that period and there’s been no sign that his return is imminent.

Jacoby Brissett will make his second straight start for the Colts, who will be looking for their first win of the year against an 0-2 Browns squad.

9 responses to “Colts rule out Andrew Luck for Week Three

  1. So Luck’s surgery was in January but Cam’s surgery was in March and he’s playing now. Seems like there are more things going on with Luck’s injury than Cam’s, wonder what the Colts are hiding.

  3. What a clown show. A year from now, five years from now, whatever, someday someone on the inside of the organization is going to write a book or give a long interview about what is really going on here. Way too shady.

  5. To be fair to the Colts, they only had 9 months to figure out a plan. Just wondering who’s call it was to not get a competent backup? It’s not like they’re losing their franchise QB and have to tank a season. They are pissing away the prime Luck years. In this division by simply splitting the games Luck doesn’t play (however long that may be) fans would still have something to hope for when he returns. So lastly, who’s call was it and why haven’t they been fired?

  6. Michael Fergus says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm
    If I was Andrew Luck I’d start faking stomach aches and migraines because he’d be made a fool out of with that supporting cast (or lack thereof).

    ——————–
    I cant say I would blame him if he ran out his contract on IR.

  9. Poor Andy. The franchise expected him to just show up and be Peyton Manning without putting any semblance of talent or competent coaching around him whatsoever. He tried so hard to carry that team on his back for years and laid himself on the line to do it, but that can only hold up for so long. He’s paying the price for it now and there’s no sign whatsoever anything he’s endured is going to improve anytime soon. If anything, it’s worse than ever.

    If i was him, i’d be telling my agent “it’s time for an exit strategy”

