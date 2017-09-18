Colts sign receiver Matt Hazel, waive Darnell Sankey

Getty Images

The Colts signed receiver Matt Hazel, waiving inside linebacker Darnell Sankey in a corresponding move. The team had signed Sankey and waived Hazel on Saturday because of injuries to two inside linebackers.

Sankey played 13 snaps on special teams against the Cardinals.

The Colts originally claimed Hazel off waivers from Washington on Sept. 3. He played three offensive snaps in the season opener.

Hazel has appeared in six career games, with one start, and has caught one pass for 1 yard in his time with the Colts (2017), Redskins (2016), Bills (2016) and Dolphins (2014-15). Hazel originally was selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of Coastal Carolina.

The Colts signed Sankey to the practice squad on Sept. 3. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on Aug. 23, getting released Sept. 2. He also spent time in training camp with the Vikings.

Sankey spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Raiders as a rookie in 2016.

The team also signed linebacker Josh Perry to the practice squad Monday.