Corey Coleman to undergo surgery on his hand

Browns receiver Corey Coleman will need surgery to repair his right hand, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported earlier Monday that a hand specialist confirmed the fracture in Coleman’s hand after further tests.

It’s the second consecutive year the Browns receiver has broken his hand. His fracture last season did not require surgery, healing on its own. He missed six games in 2016.

Coleman fell on his hand after a collision with cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the Browns’ 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Coleman has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown this season after making 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season.