Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman underwent successful surgery on his right hand, the team announced Monday night. Dr. Kevin Malone, the University Hospitals Chief Hand Surgeon, repaired a fractured metacarpal in Coleman’s right hand.

It’s the second consecutive year Coleman has broken his right hand. His fracture last season did not require surgery.

He missed six games in 2016.

Coleman fell on his hand after a collision with cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the Browns’ 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

Coleman has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown this season after making 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season.