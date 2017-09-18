DeMarco Murray remains Titans starting running back

Getty Images

Derrick Henry ran for a career-best 92 yards after DeMarco Murray left with a tight hamstring Sunday. But Murray will retain his starting job, coach Mike Mularkey said Monday.

“I still do,” Mularkey said, via paulkuharsky.com, when asked if he still sees Murray as the starter and Henry the backup. “Yeah, I still see it that way. Yesterday both of them played in the first half, it was a grind trying to run the ball with both of them in there. When Derrick took over for DeMarco in the second half, we again stayed patient with the run game and started to hit some holes.”

Both running backs will continue to play roles, though Henry has produced better numbers thus far. Henry has 20 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown this season, while Murray has 21 carries for 69 yards and no touchdowns.

Murray played 37 of the team’s 68 snaps Sunday before leaving with a tight hamstring, which cost him much of training camp and the preseason. Henry played 30 offensive snaps.

“When [Murray] says he agrees with us, I thought it was a good decision to hold him out,” Mularkey said.

The Titans list Murray as day to day.