Dolphins like the resilience they showed after week on road

The Dolphins had been through adversity long before they had to watch the other team miss a game-winning field goal.

And they hope that the resilience they’ve been forced into is something that will pay off over the next 15 weeks.

After getting out with a strange win over the Chargers, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he liked what he saw from his team after they were displaced by Hurricane Irma and forced to wait a week to play their first game.

“Yeah, gutsy guys, man,” coach Adam Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “The core group that we’ve got here are the same guys from last year. When it gets tight in the fourth quarter, they think they’re going to win. They don’t have any doubt. The sideline, the energy down there is awesome. You can feel it and those guys believe good things will happen for us.”

The Dolphins created a habit of winning games late and in dramatic fashion last year, so Cody Parkey’s 54-yard field goal inside the two-minute warning was kind of par for the course. But more than their football hardships, they’re also dealing with having to evacuate, and not knowing what they’re returning to when they get back to South Florida. So when veteran defensive end Cameron Wake talked to his teammates the night before the game, he used the people of Florida as an example of how they needed to pull together in their difficult circumstance.

“Cam talked about it with the guys because he was back there,” Gase said. “And hearing some of the things he saw and some of the interviews he saw about our area, just the positive attitude that people in that area have, happy to be safe and have their families with them, not being worried so much about material things, . . .

“I think that was a great thing for him to talk about last night, that there’s more than the material type things. It’s about your family, it’s about us sticking together and going out and playing hard and trying to win for each other and South Florida fans.”

Of course, it will be interesting to see how that applies to the Lawrence Timmons situation, as the veteran linebacker left the team for personal reasons, and they’ve yet to address why. But the Dolphins who remained Sunday showed they could deal with a number of distractions, and did it with a win.