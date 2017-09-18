Evan Engram scores first touchdown, gets celebration penalty

Getty Images

Evan Engram caught his first career touchdown catch, but the Giants rookie tight end can expect a chewing out for what he did after that.

Engram grabbed his crotch after the 18-yard score. That remains a penalty under the league’s relaxed celebration rules.

Officials threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 15-yard penalty forced the Giants to kickoff from their own 20, and Aldrick Rosas‘ kickoff went out of bounds. The Lions started the drive at the Giants 45.

The Lions didn’t score on that drive, with Matthew Stafford losing a fumble, but the Giants gave it right back as Tahir Whitehead intercepted Eli Manning on a pass intended for Engram. The Lions took advantage with a 29-yard touchdown drive and a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Engram, the Giants’ first-round pick, caught four passes for 44 yards last week. He has two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter against the Lions.