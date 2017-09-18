Garett Bolles expected to miss a couple of weeks

Getty Images

Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys on a cart after injuring his left ankle and there was a report on Sunday night regarding fear that the ankle was broken.

Bolles’ wife said the hope was that the injury was just a high ankle sprain, however, and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that is part of the updated diagnosis for the 2017 first-round pick. The other part is a deep bone bruise and Klis adds that Bolles is expected to miss a couple of weeks as a result.

Bolles won the starting job on the Broncos revamped line over the summer and the group has held up well during a pair of wins to start the regular season.

Donald Stephenson stepped in when Bolles was injured on Sunday, but was then replaced by Allen Barbre.