Gerald Everett has a thigh injury

Getty Images

One of the bright spots in Sunday’s loss by the Rams was the performance of rookie tight end Gerald Everett, who caught three passes for 95 yards. He emerged from the game with a thigh injury.

It’s a contusion, and coach Sean McVay has said Everett is day-to-day. He was listed on Monday’s injury report as not participating in a practice that didn’t happen.

Also not practicing (if there had actually been practice) were running back Malcolm Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Kayvon Webster (shoulder). No other Rams appeared on the injury report.

The Rams face the 49ers on Thursday night.