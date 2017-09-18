Giants offense continues struggles, down 17-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Giants got a lift when star receiver Odell Beckham was active for Monday night’s game, but his return didn’t do much to spark their offense in the first half. The Giants, who scored only three points last week in a loss to Dallas, continued their struggles.

The Giants gained only 80 yards on 20 first-half plays as they trailed the Lions 17-7 at halftime.

Left tackle Ereck Flowers has allowed two sacks. Beckham has only two catches for 10 yards. Brandon Marshall has no catches on one target. Eli Manning has thrown an interception and taken four sacks.

On their only touchdown of the season, an 18-yard pass from Manning to Evan Engram, the rookie tight end was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Beckham did not start, making an appearance on third down, and the Giants used him judiciously as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain. He played eight snaps in the first half, according to ESPN.

It was better news for the Lions.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah has two of the Lions’ sacks, matching his total from the entire 2016 season, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has completions to six different receivers with two touchdown passes.