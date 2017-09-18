Greg Olsen had surgery this morning, Panthers unsure whether to put him on IR

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen had surgery to repair a broken foot this morning, and now the team is evaluating what to do with his roster spot.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Olsen’s surgery had no complications. If the Panthers put him on injured reserve, that means he’ll miss at least eight weeks.

Given that Olsen’s injury is expected to take 6-8 weeks to heal, it would make sense to put him on injured reserve and bring him back when he’s ready to go.

The 32-year-old Olsen hasn’t missed a game since he missed two during his rookie year with the Bears in 2007. Now he’s set to miss half the season, a costly blow for the Panthers.