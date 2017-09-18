Jaguars sign Ryan Nassib, place Calvin Pryor on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars have added a quarterback to their active roster.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed Ryan Nassib. Nassib was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2013 and spent the summer with the Saints before being cut as they dropped to 53 players.

Nassib played his college ball at Syracuse and spent three years as a starter while Doug Marrone was the school’s head coach. Marrone is now the head coach of the Jaguars, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett had the same job at Syracuse and former Giants coach Tom Coughlin is now running the team’s football operations, which may explain why Nassib was their choice as an addition to the quarterback room.

Blake Bortles is 31-of-55 for 348 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first two weeks of the regular season. The team briefly flirted with the idea of benching him this summer before recommitting to him as their starter. Nassib’s arrival could be part of another consideration of Bortles’ future, especially with his contract for 2018 guaranteed in case of injury and little sign that he’s taking steps forward as a player in his fourth season.

The Jaguars placed safety Calvin Pryor on injured reserve to clear space for Nassib on the roster. Pryor did not see any game action since Jacksonville claimed him off of waivers from the Browns earlier this month.