Jamal Agnew returns a punt 88 yards for a touchdown

Getty Images

Jamal Agnew probably shouldn’t have gone the distance, but he did. The Lions fifth-round draft pick took a punt 88 yards for a touchdown to give Detroit a two-score lead with 12:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Roger Lewis, Zak DeOssie, Rhett Ellison and Brad Wing all had shots to bring down Agnew. None made the tackle, increasing the Lions lead to 24-10.

Agnew’s return was the fifth-longest in Lions history. He became the first rookie to return a punt for a touchdown since Eddie Drummond in 2002.

Agnew had three returns for 48 yards, including a 24-yarder, in last week’s season opener.