Jarrad Davis leaves with concussion

Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis was hit in the head on a block in the back that wasn’t called. He immediately grabbed his helmet.

He was evaluated for a concussion.

Although the Lions announced him as questionable to return, Davis headed to the locker room.

The first-round draft pick became the first rookie to start at middle linebacker for the Lions since Chris Spielman in 1988. He had nine tackles and a fumble recovery in his debut last week.

Davis made six tackles, including a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit Monday night before leaving in the fourth quarter.