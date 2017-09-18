Jason Garrett will talk to Ezekiel Elliott about effort on two interceptions

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
AP

While discussing Sunday’s loss by the Cowboys in Denver on NFL Network, Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson was highly critical of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Tomlinson said he thought Elliott quit on his team, citing his attitude on the sideline and lack of leadership on a day when the Broncos took away Dallas’ run game. Elliott also failed to offer any pursuit of Broncos cornerback Chris Harris after Harris intercepted a pass, which drew other criticism on Sunday.

During his Monday press conference, coach Jason Garrett said that he’d be talking to Elliott about the Harris interception as well as one by Aqib Talib later in the game.

“Well, he had the two plays that were not good plays. The two interceptions obviously. One of the things we preach to our team on both sides of the ball when there is a turnover, everybody is involved. If you’re an offensive player, become a defensive player on a fumble or an interception. Zeke is one of the most natural competitors I’ve ever been around. He loves to play. He loves to practice. I think we’ve seen that through his first year playing. Those two plays were not indicative of the kind of competitor that he was and we have to get that addressed.”

Garrett said that a frustrating game on the field may have gotten the better of him. If that’s the excuse, it’s not a particularly good one although it seems unlikely to impact Elliott’s life with the team outside of a chat with the coach.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jason Garrett will talk to Ezekiel Elliott about effort on two interceptions

  3. I’m a Cowboys fan, and Zeke made me ashamed of it. What a gutless display that was.

    People rag on Dez Bryant for a lot of things, but that dude has heart, and wants to win, he will give you all he has.

  4. Elliot is a good RB but I agree with Tomlinson. When the team was losing he hung his head and became a baby. That is not a leader and you’re not going to run wild every game.
    Cowboys have some young talent but they have some work to do before they can be take seriously for a championship.

  5. Back in “the day” the rest of the team would have already had that talk with the manchild. Behind the bench. Over by the water coolers. It would never happen again.

  6. Man, this smells just like the Raiders at the end of Al’s life when the inmates ran the asylum. Dez, Zeke and Co have no doubt that Uncle Jerry will always let them get away with murder and that slappy of a head coach has 0 juice to tell them what is what.

  8. I know a coach who would deactivate him next game but just tell the press that everyone has to do better, starting with the head coach. That coach wins; he wins a lot; he’s running out of ring fingers; he goes fishing with a Cowboys coach; he doesn’t use Microsoft Surface; he forces other coaches into bad decisions under pressure; he made Bill Parcells’ career; he has a really good looking girlfriend; he wears a hoodie. Cowboys fans get three guesses; Broncos fans get five.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!