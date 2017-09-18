Jason Garrett will talk to Ezekiel Elliott about effort on two interceptions

AP

While discussing Sunday’s loss by the Cowboys in Denver on NFL Network, Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson was highly critical of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Tomlinson said he thought Elliott quit on his team, citing his attitude on the sideline and lack of leadership on a day when the Broncos took away Dallas’ run game. Elliott also failed to offer any pursuit of Broncos cornerback Chris Harris after Harris intercepted a pass, which drew other criticism on Sunday.

During his Monday press conference, coach Jason Garrett said that he’d be talking to Elliott about the Harris interception as well as one by Aqib Talib later in the game.

“Well, he had the two plays that were not good plays. The two interceptions obviously. One of the things we preach to our team on both sides of the ball when there is a turnover, everybody is involved. If you’re an offensive player, become a defensive player on a fumble or an interception. Zeke is one of the most natural competitors I’ve ever been around. He loves to play. He loves to practice. I think we’ve seen that through his first year playing. Those two plays were not indicative of the kind of competitor that he was and we have to get that addressed.”

Garrett said that a frustrating game on the field may have gotten the better of him. If that’s the excuse, it’s not a particularly good one although it seems unlikely to impact Elliott’s life with the team outside of a chat with the coach.