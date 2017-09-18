Jay Gruden hasn’t heard anything from or about Su’a Cravens

AP

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported over the weekend that safety Su'a Cravens was planning to end his two-week absence from work by reporting to Washington this week.

As part of that report, Rapoport said that Cravens has been in touch with Redskins coach Jay Gruden. Gruden said otherwise on Monday.

Gruden said, via Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, that he has not “heard anything from or about Su’a.” The latter part would also seem to cover any conversation Cravens might have had when he was reportedly spotted talking to personnel exec Doug Williams at Saturday’s Texas-USC game.

It seems unlikely that Williams would have chosen not to pass on word of Cravens’ plan to return, so the safety’s plans on that front may remain up in the air.

Cravens told the team two weeks ago that he intended to retire, but has been placed on the exempt list. That left him with four weeks to make a decision about his playing future and make sure that someone relays it to Gruden if he’s not planning to do so himself.