Jerry Jones disputes reports of impeding Goodell contract, sort of

The Week Two Sunday splash reports included a delayed-reaction look at the role of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in connection with the contract extension being negotiated with Commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN reported (echoing without attribution, of course, a PFT report on the issue from earlier in the month) that Jones had become an ad hoc member of the Compensation Committee, and that he had been advancing concerns he initially raised in March regarding the sheer magnitude of the money paid to Goodell.

ESPN advanced the story a bit, noting correctly that the six-member Compensation Committee will meet by telephone this week and claiming incorrectly that Jones is representing the 26 owners not on the committee.

“All of that is without any substance at all,” Jones said Sunday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Sunday. “The exercise of looking and extending our Commissioner’s contract is one that we keep really in tight. There are certainly exaggerations there. That’s not the way that works. I’ve always supported Roger and let’s just leave it at that. I wouldn’t get into the nuances and deny anything that was written, whether it was true or not.”

So Jones claims that the reports lack substance, but he opted not to deny “anything that was written, whether it was true or not.”

Jones, who acknowledged his role in the process and referred to himself as an “ombudsman” (which implies he’s representing someone in the process), addressed the perception that Jones’ sudden interest in Goodell’s pay may be tied to Goodell’s interest in suspending running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“I could understand why ironically we’ve got the Zeke issue at the same time that we’re looking at extending Roger’s contract, that he made the ruling,” Jones said. “I see that. But every day I deal with conflicts of interest and he deals with it, the Commissioner deals with it every day. You just have to get used to that. You look at the issue as the issue.”

Hill reports, citing an unnamed source, that “Jones is not the only owner holding up Goodell’s contract extension and that the situation is far from having a quick resolution.” PFT has learned, however, that some other owners are calling the actual, non-ombudsman members of the Compensation Committee and requesting that the negotiations be finalized.

Silent through it all has been Goodell, who presumably has representation in the negotiations with his bosses — and who surely is taking notes regarding who’s with him and who’s against him as he prepares to embark on what would be another seven years of service. And then, if someone were to suggest that he’s using his job security to settle scores, Goodell could defend being influenced by any irrelevant factors by saying, “You look at the issue as the issue.”