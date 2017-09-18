LaDainian Tomlinson rips Ezekiel Elliott, says he quit

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 18, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had by far the worst game of his career on Sunday, managing just nine carries for eight yards in a blowout loss to the Broncos. And Elliott is hearing it today for what appeared to be a lack of effort.

Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson was particularly vocal in his criticism of Elliott.

“I didn’t like the way he quit today. I didn’t like that. He absolutely quit on his team today,” Tomlinson said of Elliott on NFL Network.

Asked to elaborate, Tomlinson said Elliott should be a team leader, and instead he looked like he was bringing the team down.

“First, his attitude on the sideline,” Tomlinson said. “Clearly, he didn’t have any communication with his teammates. But also, he didn’t want to talk to his teammates. Sometimes when things are going wrong, as a leader of that team as a captain, you got to step up and rally the troops. You’ve got to go to the offensive line and say, ‘I know it’s tough but let’s keep battling, let’s keep fighting.’ You got to go to the quarterback and say, ‘Hey man, I’m not getting it done today – you got to step it up.’ You got to rally the troops. . . . They need him to do that because last year, he led the league in rushing. So, everybody is looking at him as the top dog. So, if you want to be the top dog, you got to do it on and off the field.”

Elliott also appeared to quit on an interception, standing and watching instead of trying to make the tackle. It was an ugly game all around for the Cowboys, and especially for Elliott.

  6. Reminds me of the “Lay Lady, Lay” Haynesworth play where he tripped against the Eagles and just decided to stay down and read a magazine.

  7. Jerry Jones has drafted players with a selfish attitude. No one should be surprised when it shows up during games. Not should we be surprised when it spreads through the locker room.

  9. Absolutely True.
    Unquestionable, what a little Baby. He was like a 4 yr old out there.

    On another note, why wasn’t he even the least bit involved during the end of the game? He did nothing except line up in the backfield and run a shallow route and no one was paying attention to him, including Dak. He’s one of your best players, and yuo have no screens, draws or flat plays set up for him in the hurry up?
    Cowboys coaches are to blame for that. When the game is on the line, you want the ball in the hands of your best players.
    Awful coaching

  11. “At age 27, that was unfortunately the last time Tomlinson was able to be his true, dynamic self.

    The next season, the Chargers had an opportunity to exact revenge on the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

    While Chargers QB Philip Rivers played through a torn ACL, Tomlinson aggravated a mysterious injury.

    The specifics of the injury were never determined, but LT sat alone on the bench with his helmet and visor on for most of the game.

    He finished the contest with two carries for five yards, as the Chargers lost 21-12.

    According to the recap of the game prior, Tomlinson left in the second quarter with a bruised left knee.

    It’s unclear how Tomlinson hurt himself so much against the Patriots to the point where he couldn’t play in the biggest game of his life.

  13. From what I understand,one of the reasons Patriots 3rd safety Duron Harmon is a team captain this years is because last year at halftime during the Super Bowl Harmon was a key inspiration of not giving up despite being down 21-3. He has earned the nickname “The Voice” by his teammates.

    Attitude does matter. Being positive can make a difference in performance.

  14. This makes total sense, as clearly the way to lead a team is to sit on the bench with your helmet on, visor covering your eyes and a jacket over you during a tough game. Tomlinson is a hypocrite. Not that I’m a Dallas fan because I’m happy they lost but I also abhor hypocrosy.

