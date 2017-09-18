Le’Veon Bell: Explosive plays will come

AP

After a season-opening win against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger downplayed any concerns about a quiet game for running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell got more to do in Week Two against the Vikings as he went from 10 carries to 27 in a 26-9 victory. That resulted in more yards overall, although the average of 3.2 yards per carry has remained the same in both weeks.

Tomlin said after the game that it was a “significant step” for Bell after missing the entire summer and Bell said it’s just a matter of time before the short gains turn into big ones.

“It’ll come,” Bell said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m due for an explosion play. It hasn’t happened yet. I almost had like three today. I almost made one on a screen, a run. They made the play. We’re two games in. We’ll watch the film and get ready for next week.”

The Steelers will be in Chicago for their next game and a breakout for Bell would make it likelier that they head home with three wins in as many tries.