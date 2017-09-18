Marshawn Lynch dancing on sideline “demoralizing” to Jets

AP

The Jets got trampled in Oakland on Sunday in a 45-20 loss to the Raiders that was punctuated by some happy dancing by Marshawn Lynch.

After Jalen Richard ran for a 52-yard touchdown to make the score 35-13 early in the fourth quarter, Lynch began dancing on the sideline and video appeared on the Oakland Coliseum video board so that Raiders fans could join in for a raucous celebration of the easy victory.

The only people in the house who didn’t enjoy the dance break were the Jets. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins called it “embarrassing” and that “seeing that happen should infuriate the whole team.” Teammate Darron Lee used a different word to describe a similar sentiment.

“It’s their house,” Lee said, via the New York Post. “They can do whatever they want in a competitor, as a defender, you don’t like to see that type of stuff. It’s demoralizing. We’ve got to bow up. We’ve got to keep fighting. We definitely going to make sure that we don’t put any other team in a position to go do that.”

The first two weeks of the season have offered little evidence that the Jets are going to avoid being on the right side of any blowout wins this season. Avoiding blowout losses doesn’t look much likelier, but at least they’ll be likely to avoid dance parties while at home the next two weeks.