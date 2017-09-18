Matthew Stafford throws two touchdowns as Lions get 24-10 win over Giants

AP

Matthew Stafford tossed a pair of touchdowns to Eric Ebron and Marvin Jones, and Jamal Agnew returned a punt for an 88-yard touchdown as the Detroit Lions improved to 2-0 with a 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

The victory sets up a strong test for the Lions next week in the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the return of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Giants’ lineup did little to fix New York’s offensive woes. Ereck Flowers had a difficult time handling Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah and Eli Manning was sacked five times on the night. A critical drop by Brandon Marshall with the Giants trailing 17-10 led to a punt, which Agnew returned for a touchdown to all but seal the win for the Lions.

Detroit didn’t do anything particularly flashy offensively from a statistical standpoint. Ameer Abdullah gained a career-high 86 rushing yards on the ground. Stafford threw for just 122 yards on 21 total attempts. Ebron led the team in receiving with five catches for 42 yards. Nevertheless, it was more than enough for the Lions to get the victory at MetLife Stadium.

Beckham caught four passes for 36 yards in his season debut for the Giants. He missed last week’s season opener due to continued recovery from an ankle sprain sustained during the preseason.

The Giants managed just 64 yards on 18 carries on the ground. Manning completed 22 of 32 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown to Evan Engram and an interception.