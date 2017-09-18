Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Good defense wasn’t enough for the Bills on Sunday.

A long wait to start the season ended with a win for the Dolphins.

All went well for Patriots WR Brandin Cooks in his return to New Orleans.

Said Jets QB Josh McCown, “Sometimes you find yourself in different stages than other teams, and we’re a young group coming together for the first time. That’s a lesson we have to learn and we have to overcome. We’ll do that. It’s our first time experiencing something like that with this group and it’s disappointing because I feel like we had battled back after a slow start.”

The Ravens defense is piling up turnovers early this season.

Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh thinks QB Andy Dalton‘s days as the starter may be numbered.

Said Browns T Joe Thomas of the attention given to his consecutive snap streak, “I think as linemen, we’re happy to not be the center of attention. Our careers are usually, when you’re the center of attention, in the spotlight, it’s usually a bad thing. So it’s been a difficult week having that spotlight on me and I’m happy to move beyond that and hopefully sneak into the shadows for the rest of the season.”

Is the Steelers pass rush masking other problems on defense?

Texans QB Deshaun Watson keeps an eye on the college game.

The Colts showed a few more signs of life in this week’s loss.

The sacks didn’t come as fast for the Jaguars in Week Two.

RB Derrick Henry stepped up for the Titans on Sunday.

Broncos CB Aqib Talib wants the team’s defensive linemen to get some steaks after shutting down the Dallas run game.

DT Chris Jones had a big game for the Chiefs.

Raiders WR Michael Crabtree had three touchdowns before Sunday was over.

TE Hunter Henry was back in the game plan for the Chargers.

Everyone shared in the blame for the Cowboys loss.

The Giants can blunt their opening loss with a win on Monday night.

The run game never got going for the Eagles on Sunday.

The Redskins showed dedication to the running game.

Rookie RB Tarik Cohen‘s second game didn’t go as well as his Bears debut.

What’s at stake for the Lions on Monday night?

The Packers’ patchwork offensive line didn’t hold up in Atlanta.

Penalties were a problem for the Vikings on Sunday.

Falcons CB Desmond Trufant has his health and his swagger back.

WR Devin Funchess was one of the few things to like about the Panthers offense on Sunday.

The Saints are 0-2 for the fourth year in a row.

Sunday saw the Buccaneers defense operating at a high level.

The Cardinals aren’t apologizing for winning ugly.

DT Aaron Donald was back in the lineup, but the Rams defense didn’t come up big.

The 49ers fought hard, but couldn’t beat the Seahawks.

A broken finger didn’t stop Seahawks WR Paul Richardson from scoring the winning touchdown.