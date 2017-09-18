NFL’s motion to stay Ezekiel Elliott injunction denied

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT
AP

The NFL filed a motion to stay the preliminary injunction of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension with United States District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant last week and Mazzant issued his ruling on Monday.

Mazzant denied the NFL’s motion, which means that the injunction remains in place and that Elliott is free to play barring an order reinstating the suspension from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The NFL has filed such a motion, something Mazzant noted in the decision handed down on Monday.

“In its Emergency Motion in front of the Court, the NFL is complaining that the Court essentially issued a premature order by failing to wait for the arbitrator to issue his ruling and therefore, lacked subject matter jurisdiction. Oddly, the NFL is now seeking expedited relief from the Fifth Circuit without first waiting for the Court to rule on the identical issue. The irony is not lost on the Court.”

Mazzant’s ruling also takes issue with the NFL’s argument that Elliott would not suffer irreparable harm if the suspension went into effect because he would recover any lost money if later court rulings found the suspension should be permanently enjoined. Mazzant writes that “it is well-recognized that Elliott will suffer injury if he has to serve an improper suspension while awaiting the resolution of the petition to vacate” and that the league has not shown any harm that will be done to it if the suspension is on hold while the legal process plays out.

22 responses to “NFL’s motion to stay Ezekiel Elliott injunction denied

  1. If he keeps playing like he has been, I say let him play. He’ll eventually devalue himself to the point where he’ll be gone for a lot more than 6 games anyway…

  8. The irony the NFL wants a constitutional decision based on sound law yet they want to skip courts with a liberal slant who tend to rule on how they feel on any given day instead of constitutional law. I guess what goes around comes around says the states the NFL bullied because they didn’t like democratically voted policies in some cities.

  11. I’m far from a Cowboys fan, but what is the rush? Why must he be suspended, right this minute? Let the system work, so to speak. Further, it just seems sort of ridiculous that the NFL is going great guns for an immediate order on the Elliot case, but seemingly turns a blind eye to the the Joe Mixon fiasco. The Mixon incident was caught on camera, caused substantial injury, yet he still plays. Heck, look at Ray Rice, after his punch video was revealed, he was basically persona non grata in the NFL.

  13. Wow, trolls convinced of conspiracy? Making broad assumptions and innuendos out of everything? You all should become lawyers, so frickin smart!

  15. After witnessing Elliot’s performance yesterday, the Cowboys may decide to accept the suspension and save the $ they must pay Elliot to gain another 100 yards in six games…

  17. steelpenguin6687 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I’m far from a Cowboys fan, but what is the rush? Why must he be suspended, right this minute?

    ================

    Because this is simply a power struggle. With cases like this and Brady, the league office is working to define the extent of its powers, and attempting to maximize the powers that are codified.

    But just as with the Brady case seeming to be a personal vendetta getting out of hand, the Elliott case looks like the “domestic violence czarina” overreaching.

    Take Mike Kensil and Lisa Friel out of the equations, and most likely these ridiculous messes don’t happen. Putting these wrong people in these roles has led to chaos.

  18. The Mixon incident was caught on camera, caused substantial injury, yet he still plays. Heck, look at Ray Rice, after his punch video was revealed, he was basically persona non grata in the NFL.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    Don’t quite understand your logic. Mixon’s incident does not fall under the NFL’s conduct policy because he was not an NFL player when this occurred. Ray Rice was suspended and his incident practically ended his career. The issue here is a power struggle and the NFL’s vision of cleaning up the botched handling of the Ray Rice case as a PR move.

  19. therealzeitgeist says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:16 pm
    Judge is too late to stay it; the injunction to stop playing was already served…yesterday in Denver.

    Dude. I’m a diehard lifelong Cowboys fan. Literally just spit out my figurative drink when I saw this. Cold………..but true.

  21. steelpenguin6687 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm
    I’m far from a Cowboys fan, but what is the rush? Why must he be suspended, right this minute? Let the system work, so to speak. Further, it just seems sort of ridiculous that the NFL is going great guns for an immediate order on the Elliot case, but seemingly turns a blind eye to the the Joe Mixon fiasco. The Mixon incident was caught on camera, caused substantial injury, yet he still plays. Heck, look at Ray Rice, after his punch video was revealed, he was basically persona non grata in the NFL.

    _______

    Oh. So now you want to give Goodell the power to suspend players for incidents that not only occurred in college like Mixon’s but also happened over 3 years ago????? And for which, agree with it or not, the punishment was already rendered in college? Seriously? Why stop there? Why not go back to high school and pee wee league see if you can dig up any dirt for Goodell.

