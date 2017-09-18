NFL monitoring CFL’s ban on contact practices, but change is unlikely

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 18, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

Don’t expect the NFL to follow the CFL’s lead in banning contact at practices.

Although the NFL is eager to see the results of the CFL’s new policy preventing any contact practices during the season, the NFL and NFL Players’ Association reduced contact in practice in the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement and aren’t planning any more changes.

“We have pretty deep ties with the CFL, particularly on health and safety rules, so I think we’re watching what they’re doing,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said. “I don’t expect change. I think the owners and the Players’ Association are satisfied to date with the reduction and the results there.”

NFL rules limit teams to a total of 14 contact practices during the regular season.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL monitoring CFL’s ban on contact practices, but change is unlikely

  3. The bar and large ethos of little to no contact during training camp, and limited practice time, are directly tied to the terrible football you now see every September. I’m surprised Mr. Clown Nose didn’t jump right on another opportunity to kill the NFL.

  4. These NFL players don’t know how to tackle as it is, if they eliminate contact in practices we’ll start saying that the AFL games are low scoring.

  5. Just get the flags out already. Of course the NFL will have to move to 5000 seat stadiums and is going to make an awful lot less money, for which Roger will act shocked and stunned that people aren’t going to pony up and keep watching the National Integrity Flag Football League.

  6. popcherrycoke says:

    The bar and large ethos of little to no contact during training camp, and limited practice time, are directly tied to the terrible football you now see every September.
    ——————

    So what’s the excuse for the terrible football of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s? Did they not have contact practices when the 1980’s Saints went 1-15, or the 1990 Patriots (1-15), 1976 Bucs (0-14) or the 1967 Falcons (1-12)???

    Somehow I don’t remember those eras as being particularly “great” football either.

  7. I don’t know why, since the new cba the product the first month of the season has just been spectacular. #whyareratingsdown

  9. CFL on the other hand do not limit contact practices in the offseason and preseason…

    Seems like a better compromise.

    Teach football during the offseason and preseason

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!