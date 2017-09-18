NFL monitoring CFL’s ban on contact practices, but change is unlikely

Getty Images

Don’t expect the NFL to follow the CFL’s lead in banning contact at practices.

Although the NFL is eager to see the results of the CFL’s new policy preventing any contact practices during the season, the NFL and NFL Players’ Association reduced contact in practice in the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement and aren’t planning any more changes.

“We have pretty deep ties with the CFL, particularly on health and safety rules, so I think we’re watching what they’re doing,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said. “I don’t expect change. I think the owners and the Players’ Association are satisfied to date with the reduction and the results there.”

NFL rules limit teams to a total of 14 contact practices during the regular season.