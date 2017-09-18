NFL OK with Martavis Bryant rolling dice in celebration

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 18, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
In the latest sign that the NFL is easing up on celebrations, the league has confirmed that there’s no problem with pretending to roll dice while celebrating.

During Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant pretended to roll dice in the end zone, with a couple of teammates joining in. In the past, that would have been a no-no in the NFL, both because orchestrated celebrations weren’t allowed and because the NFL kept anything that could seem remotely related to gambling at arm’s length.

But NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a conference call today that the celebration was discussed at the league office, and everyone thought Bryant’s celebration was all in good fun.

“There was an internal debate this morning over whether they were referring to Yahtzee or backgammon,” Lockhart said. “I don’t think we’re in a place to determine that, so I think that’s OK with us.”

So Bryant doesn’t have to worry about losing any money on this dice game.

  1. Hard to keep gambling at “arms length” when the Raiders will soon be playing in Vegas. That ship has sailed.

  3. Steelers fan here and was hoping he would get fined! Spike the ball, throw it in the stands, or whatever…the “celebration” ceremonies are ridiculous and idiotic. Act like you have scored a TD before!

  4. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm
    Hard to keep gambling at “arms length” when the Raiders will soon be playing in Vegas. That ship has sailed.

    The Fox kickoff show now has Draftking sponsored picks by the commentators. The ship has sailed and is nearly to its destination.

  5. As a fan… and a Steeler fan at that i hated it. Tomlin was going for 2 points and this “celebration” ran the play clock all the way down and took a 5 yard penalty…they ended up just going for the extra point… was a joke

  6. seriously, there was an internal debate on if it was Yahtzee or backgammon? idiots!! we are surrounded by idiots!!

  7. There was another team that did a similar celebration this weekend (can’t recall which team but I believe it was a defensive TD).
    If it isn’t 7, gotta be 11.

