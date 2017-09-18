NFL OK with Martavis Bryant rolling dice in celebration

AP

In the latest sign that the NFL is easing up on celebrations, the league has confirmed that there’s no problem with pretending to roll dice while celebrating.

During Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant pretended to roll dice in the end zone, with a couple of teammates joining in. In the past, that would have been a no-no in the NFL, both because orchestrated celebrations weren’t allowed and because the NFL kept anything that could seem remotely related to gambling at arm’s length.

But NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a conference call today that the celebration was discussed at the league office, and everyone thought Bryant’s celebration was all in good fun.

“There was an internal debate this morning over whether they were referring to Yahtzee or backgammon,” Lockhart said. “I don’t think we’re in a place to determine that, so I think that’s OK with us.”

So Bryant doesn’t have to worry about losing any money on this dice game.