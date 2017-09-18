NFL OK with Martavis Bryant rolling dice in celebration

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 18, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
AP

In the latest sign that the NFL is easing up on celebrations, the league has confirmed that there’s no problem with pretending to roll dice while celebrating.

During Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant pretended to roll dice in the end zone, with a couple of teammates joining in. In the past, that would have been a no-no in the NFL, both because orchestrated celebrations weren’t allowed and because the NFL kept anything that could seem remotely related to gambling at arm’s length.

But NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a conference call today that the celebration was discussed at the league office, and everyone thought Bryant’s celebration was all in good fun.

“There was an internal debate this morning over whether they were referring to Yahtzee or backgammon,” Lockhart said. “I don’t think we’re in a place to determine that, so I think that’s OK with us.”

So Bryant doesn’t have to worry about losing any money on this dice game.

25 responses to “NFL OK with Martavis Bryant rolling dice in celebration

  1. Hard to keep gambling at “arms length” when the Raiders will soon be playing in Vegas. That ship has sailed.

  3. Steelers fan here and was hoping he would get fined! Spike the ball, throw it in the stands, or whatever…the “celebration” ceremonies are ridiculous and idiotic. Act like you have scored a TD before!

  4. harrisonhits2 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm
    Hard to keep gambling at “arms length” when the Raiders will soon be playing in Vegas. That ship has sailed.

    The Fox kickoff show now has Draftking sponsored picks by the commentators. The ship has sailed and is nearly to its destination.

  5. As a fan… and a Steeler fan at that i hated it. Tomlin was going for 2 points and this “celebration” ran the play clock all the way down and took a 5 yard penalty…they ended up just going for the extra point… was a joke

  6. seriously, there was an internal debate on if it was Yahtzee or backgammon? idiots!! we are surrounded by idiots!!

  7. I loved it. The NFL needs more of this to bring back some of the fun they’ve drained from the league over the last few years.

  8. There was another team that did a similar celebration this weekend (can’t recall which team but I believe it was a defensive TD).
    If it isn’t 7, gotta be 11.

  10. I’m wondering if the Chief who celebrated by flapping his arms will get a warning of some kind about taunting the Eagles.

  13. They’ve had 10+ years or whatever to come up with some good group celebrations and this is all they come up with? YAWNNnnn.

  14. Peoples Republic of PFT says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm
    To the “Act Like You’ve Been There Before Crowd”

    Lighten Up Francis…

    Or perhaps grow up? These guys love to throw the “grown man” thingy around. How ’bout acting like one?

  15. To those saying ‘grow up”.

    You do realize we are talking about a sport that we watch for entertainment? We are watching grown men run around and hit each other while there are woman wearing skimping outfits dancing around and a large mascot pumping up the crowd. Football was so mature before these end zone celebrations. LOL

  19. Florioismyhero says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    seriously, there was an internal debate on if it was Yahtzee or backgammon? idiots!! we are surrounded by idiots!!

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    Seriously? Apparently, you don’t understand the concept of sarcasm. Take a hard look in the mirror before you throw out the “idiot” term.

  20. Peoples Republic of PFT says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm
    To the “Act Like You’ve Been There Before Crowd”

    Lighten Up Francis…
    =============================================================================

    Sorry, but I grew up watching the NFL in the 1970s, and I have to side with the “Act like you’ve been there before” crowd. The first celebration I can remember seeing as ridiculous was Mark Gastineau’s dance after sacking a QB.

    For years I watched players like Earl Campbell, Chuck Foreman, Laurence McCoutchen, Franco Harris, Larry Csonka, Cliff Branch, Lynn Swann, Walter Payton, and countless others score touchdowns, and in many cases just flip the ball to the referee, or spike the ball in the end zone and return to the sidelines. These guys understood their job was to help their team win games, and they saved their celebration until after the game was over and the mission was accomplished.

  22. The “act like you’ve been there” crowd is the worst. Players are putting their bodies on the line for your entertainment, and they’re not even supposed to express any joy when they score a hard-earned touchdown? It’s a game, people, it’s entertainment.

  23. One guy diving for opponent’s ankles, one guy celebrating a criminal on ‘fancy’ shoes, and another guy that can’t stop being suspended pretending to roll dice.

    Classy organization.

