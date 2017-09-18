NFL players can begin voting on DeMaurice Smith extension Tuesday

Getty Images

Player leaders of the union can begin voting Tuesday on whether to retain DeMaurice Smith as executive director without opposition, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported. The vote is scheduled to take place by Oct. 15.

A 14-member selection committee initially will vote. A unanimous vote would extend Smith’s contract automatically, making a March election moot. If seven to 13 approve, the 32-team board of player representatives would vote on the matter. If two-thirds of them approve, they will extend Smith’s contract.

Smith’s job becomes open to challengers if six or fewer members of the 14-member selection committee vote to retain him. He also would face a March election if the vote goes to the team player reps and Smith fails to secure two-thirds support.

If it goes to a March election, the selection committee would identify two to four candidates. Civil rights attorney Cyrus Mehri already has announced his candidacy and began campaigning with a first stop in Dallas last week.

Mehri, who was instrumental in the league adopting the Rooney Rule, said players deserve a choice with a competition for the job.