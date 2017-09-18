Odell Beckham is active for Giants, but Janoris Jenkins is inactive

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham returned to practice last week. He’s playing Monday night.

Beckham was not among the team’s inactives.

The receiver made it obvious he was playing during pregame warmups, preparing with a sense of purpose. When ESPN’s Josina Anderson asked him whether he was playing, Beckham said, “What you think? Yeah.”

The Giants listed him as questionable heading into the game.

Beckham injured his left ankle Aug. 21 in a preseason game against the Browns. It was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, and Beckham told reporters last week he was given a recovery timeline of 6-8 weeks.

He missed the Giants’ season-opening loss to the Cowboys and New York generated only 233 yards.

The bad news for the Giants is cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) is inactive.

The other inactives for the Giants are: linebacker B.J. Goodson (leg), quarterback Davis Webb, linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion), tight end Matt LaCosse, running back Wayne Gallman and defensive end Avery Moss.

The Lions inactives are: running back Tion Green, running back Zach Zenner, offensive tackle Emmett Cleary, offensive guard Zac Kerin, linebacker Nick Bellore, defensive back Teez Tabor and receiver Jared Abbrederis.