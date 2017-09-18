Packers “incredulous” about offensive pass interference penalty

Getty Images

With the Packers trailing the Falcons 17-7 and a minute left in the second quarter last night, Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a 35-yard gain that appeared to have Green Bay rolling toward a score before halftime. Unfortunately, Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was flagged for offensive pass interference for a pick play. That wiped out a huge gain, and in the sequence of events that followed it was the Falcons who scored before halftime.

After the game, the Packers’ website reported that Rodgers and Packers coach Mike McCarthy were incredulous about the call.

“I don’t know how you call pass interference on that when Marty is running a drag route, Cobb runs a shake route, and Marty is looking back at me and gets run into,” Rodgers said. “There are pick routes in the game, but that definitely wasn’t one. It’s an area of emphasis but you can’t see ghosts out there. It probably should have been a no-call.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was so angry that he picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for yelling at the officials. Green Bay wasn’t happy — with the call, or with losing to the Falcons.