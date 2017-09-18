Report: Bears believe Nick Kwiatkoski is out for season

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears placed linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve last week after he suffered a pectoral injury in the team’s opening game of the season and moved Nick Kwiatkoski into the starting lineup in his place against the Bucs in Week Two.

It looks like they’re going to need someone to replace Kwiatkoski with the first team next week. Kwiatkoski left Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury of his own and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team believes it will bring his season to an end. An MRI is set as doctors work to confirm that prognosis.

Christian Jones took over for Kwiatkoski in the loss to Tampa.

Linebacker isn’t the only spot where the Bears are starting to run a bit thin. They saw guards Josh Sitton and Tom Compton leave with injuries on Sunday and they started the day without Kyle Long, which forced them to shuffle the pieces up front on offense while they were doing the same on defense.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Bears believe Nick Kwiatkoski is out for season

  1. Feel bad for Nick personally, but it doesn’t affect the Bears prospects. This whole season is pointless. You knew Fox was not going to be the coach next year, so what are we even doing right now?

    One big miscalculation by Ryan Pace: he probably thought he was bulletproof and could choose his own coach next year. Not so. He may get blown out just like his predecessor.

  2. Sad story all around the league. It’s getting that the SuperBowl winners are determined by who’s NOT out with an injury. There will be a lot of movement and bidding for guys on the Practice Squads this year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!